Sheriff’s deputy shot in eastern Ky.; suspect shot several times

A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being shot several times.(WSAZ/Kelsey Souto)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting Tuesday night that also involved the suspect being shot several times, Kentucky State Police said.

KSP troopers were assisting deputies on a domestic call that led to a pursuit. It was stopped just inside the Lawrence County line on state Route 201.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m.

The suspect fired shots, and the deputy was struck. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect was shot several times and taken to Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa. His condition is unknown.

State Route 201 remained closed at the scene of the shooting, according to our crew there. It could be closed for quite some time, according to the Lawrence County Constable Association. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

No names have been released yet.

