Students return to in-person learning in Scott County

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday is the first day of school for many students in our area.

In Scott County, students returned to in-person learning. Last year, the district was one of many to push for students to safely return to the classrooms.

The first day of school is always filled with excitement, anticipation, sometimes even nerves from students, teachers, and faculty members, but, so far, in Georgetown, everything is going smoothly.

“We’ve walked into two elementary schools this morning and, so far, it looks like business as usual. You’d think that we’ve been in school for months,” said Scott County Schools Superintendent-elect Billy Parker.

Parker toured schools in Scott County Wednesday morning. He told us that he’s impressed with how well things have gone so far.

“I gotta say I’m incredibly shocked and really happy with how smooth things are really going,” Parker said.

One of the big concerns this year is how will schools be able to cope with the pandemic and what kind of restrictions will be in place. Masks are playing a pivotal role, just like they did when Scott County returned to in person learning last year.

“I know there’s been some concern from just members of the community wondering ‘Well are the masks going to be an issue?’ There’s been absolutely zero issues,” Parker said. “When we explain the scenario that, hey, if we don’t have masks in place quarantine numbers are going to rise a level that we won’t have enough staff or students to keep schools open it helps them understand the importance of masks so that we can keep in person going.”

Parker says all of this is encouraging and he hopes it’s a sign of good things to come.

“You know there’s a real positive energy in the district and we just want to keep that going and capitalize on that,” Parker said.

Superintendent-elect Parker will take over later on this school year and he tells us that he is excited for what this school year will bring, and the opportunity to learn and grow right along with these students.

