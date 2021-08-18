Advertisement

UK’s Sanders-Brown Center receives millions to continue Alzheimer’s research

By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center received $14.5 million on Wednesday to continue Alzheimer’s research and outreach for patients and families in Kentucky.

“Few words are more frightening and haunting than ‘you have Alzheimer’s,’” said UK President Dr. Eli Capilouto. “Three words of prognosis that’s changes a life and many many families.”

As of 2020, 75,000 Kentuckians struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, and the University of Kentucky continues to lead for advancements of this disease across the nation.

“We know that research is the key for the future of medicine and patient care,” said Dr. Mark Newman, executive vice president for health affairs at UK.

The five-year award will allow UK to remain among the leaders in Alzheimer’s disease research and associated neurodegenerative disorders.

First off, the funds will go to creating new a one-stop shop for care.

“We are going to be opening a new Sanders-Brown clinic in the Turfland location and that will allow us to more than double our capacity to see patients and research volunteers,” said Dr. Linda Van Eldik, director of the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging.

To Rep. Andy Barr, this is personal and something he will continue to advocate for

“Not just because I have a personal interest in this with my family, I say that because, as Alzheimer’s disease continues to progress and create a huge strain on the public going forward, the return on investment to invest in Sanders-Brown, to invest in these discoveries, to invest in their people to find treatments and the cure can have a tremendous impact in terms of finding a medical breakthrough and then decreasing the overall cost,” Rep. Barr said.

The hope is that with these new funds they can continue to advance in the ultimate care for kentuckians

