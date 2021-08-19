Advertisement

More Fayette County school bus routes canceled amid driver shortage

Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Fayette County school bus routes are canceled Thursday morning because of an ongoing driver shortage.

Here are the routes the cancellations will affect:

  • Bus 874, Deep Springs Elementary
  • Bus 2126, The Stables, Leestown Middle School and Dunbar High School
  • Bus 217, Dixie Elementary School, Bryan Station High School, and Lexington Traditional Magnet School
  • Bus 613, Brenda Cowan Elementary, Henry Clay High School, and MLK Academy
  • Bus 877, Tates Creek Middle School and Tates Creek High School
  • Bus 974, Garrett Morgan Elementary and Frederick Douglas High School
  • Bus 14, Lansdowne Elementary, Tates Creek High School, and Edith J. Hayes Middle School
  • Bus 770, Harrison Elementary and Bryan Station Middle School

Last week, the district canceled four routes on the second day of school.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect’s and deputy’s names released in eastern Ky. shooting
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear: More Kentuckians currently in ICU battling COVID than ever before during pandemic
Raina Simpson, 34, had stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to other parts of her body. Her...
Ky. woman beats stage 4 colon cancer; believes God healed her
File image
Boy dead after possible propane explosion at Amish home in Lincoln County

Latest News

Showers & storms continue
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances will decrease, slightly
B. Wayne Hughes died Wednesday at his home at Spendthrift Farm with his family by his side.
Longtime horse racing leader B. Wayne Hughes dies at 87
UofL Health's Brown Cancer Center's Mobile Mammography van offers free breast cancer screenings...
Kentucky State Fair offering UofL Health medical screenings
This NaloxBox at Miracle Bubbles Laundromat was just installed today and owner Richie Miracle...
Voices of Hope sponsors distribution of opioid emergency kits to local businesses