More Fayette County school bus routes canceled amid driver shortage
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Fayette County school bus routes are canceled Thursday morning because of an ongoing driver shortage.
Here are the routes the cancellations will affect:
- Bus 874, Deep Springs Elementary
- Bus 2126, The Stables, Leestown Middle School and Dunbar High School
- Bus 217, Dixie Elementary School, Bryan Station High School, and Lexington Traditional Magnet School
- Bus 613, Brenda Cowan Elementary, Henry Clay High School, and MLK Academy
- Bus 877, Tates Creek Middle School and Tates Creek High School
- Bus 974, Garrett Morgan Elementary and Frederick Douglas High School
- Bus 14, Lansdowne Elementary, Tates Creek High School, and Edith J. Hayes Middle School
- Bus 770, Harrison Elementary and Bryan Station Middle School
Last week, the district canceled four routes on the second day of school.
