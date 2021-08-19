More Fayette County school bus routes canceled amid driver shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Fayette County school bus routes are canceled Thursday morning because of an ongoing driver shortage.

Here are the routes the cancellations will affect:

Bus 874, Deep Springs Elementary

Bus 2126, The Stables, Leestown Middle School and Dunbar High School

Bus 217, Dixie Elementary School, Bryan Station High School, and Lexington Traditional Magnet School

Bus 613, Brenda Cowan Elementary, Henry Clay High School, and MLK Academy

Bus 877, Tates Creek Middle School and Tates Creek High School

Bus 974, Garrett Morgan Elementary and Frederick Douglas High School

Bus 14, Lansdowne Elementary, Tates Creek High School, and Edith J. Hayes Middle School

Bus 770, Harrison Elementary and Bryan Station Middle School

Last week, the district canceled four routes on the second day of school.

