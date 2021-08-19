Beshear reports 4,836 new COVID cases, over 1,200 are in kids 18 or younger

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,836 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 530,573 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.75% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,275 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were nine new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,477.

As of Thursday, 1,708 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 481 are in the ICU, and 242 are on ventilators.

