Advertisement

Beshear reports 4,836 new COVID cases, over 1,200 are in kids 18 or younger

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,836 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 530,573 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.75% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,275 are in kids 18 or younger.

Record delta wave hits kids, raises fear as US schools open

There were nine new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,477.

As of Thursday, 1,708 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 481 are in the ICU, and 242 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Garrard County Coroner’s Office is reporting a body found in Herrington Lake.
Name of person found dead in Herrington Lake released
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect’s and deputy’s names released in eastern Ky. shooting
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear: More Kentuckians currently in ICU battling COVID than ever before during pandemic
Raina Simpson, 34, had stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to other parts of her body. Her...
Ky. woman beats stage 4 colon cancer; believes God healed her

Latest News

Beshear submits request to Biden to issue Major Disaster Declaration for Nicholas Co. flooding
Beshear submits request to Biden to issue Major Disaster Declaration for Nicholas Co. flooding
Gov. Beshear again urges people to wear masks, get vaccinated
WATCH | Gov. Beshear again urges people to wear masks, get vaccinated
High water in Wolfe County is causing issues.
‘It’s just heart-wrenching’: Wolfe Co. couple cleans up after their home floods twice this week
Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges