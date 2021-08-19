Advertisement

Beshear submits request to Biden to issue Major Disaster Declaration for Nicholas Co. flooding

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The state has submitted a request to help Nicholas County flood victims get federal help.

Flash flooding devastated Carlisle on July 30. One woman died and more than 80 homes were destroyed.

The state has officially asked the White House to declare Nicholas County a Major Disaster. That would clear the way for victims to get federal money.

“Kentuckians in Nicholas County have worked so hard to support each other during this difficult time, and now we are taking another step to support them by seeking additional assistance,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are thankful for FEMA’s quick start on joint assessments of the damage, and now we need their help again, along with the administration, to fund individual assistance and declare a Major Disaster Declaration.”

FEMA has to complete its survey of the damage before a decision is made.

Residents in Nicholas County who have questions or have been affected by the flooding are encouraged to contact Nicholas County Emergency Management or the City of Carlisle Emergency Management for assistance.

