Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Slowly Ending

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of heavy rain producing showers and storms have drenched much of the region today. Flooding and flash flooding is impacting parts of eastern Kentucky, but this will slowly get better through the evening.

Friday will feature a scattered storm or two around, but we will have lots of dry times and that bodes well for the kickoff of the high school football season.

Our weekend is pretty steamy with the potential for a storm or two, but the trend has been for less and less coverage.

Next week starts toasty around here as a ridge of high pressure will be near us, but this ridge goes back to the west and allows for a trough to dig into the region to close August and into the first few days of September.

A few storms may be possible during the week, especially Monday and late in the week.