Douglass defensive back Ty Bryant commits to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ty Bryant, a three-star athlete from Frederick Douglass High School, has committed to Kentucky. The player made the announcement on Thursday during an afternoon press conference.

Bryant, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, is the first commitment in the Class of 2023. He is considered one of the top players in Kentucky, after reclassifying. Bryant is taking advantage of the extra season granted by the KHSAA due to COVID-19.

Bryant is the son of former UK wide receiver Cisco Bryant, who played for Jerry Claiborne in 1983-85.

The younger Bryant chose the Wildcats over Cincinnati, Tennessee, Maryland, West Virginia and others.

Bryant led Douglass with 47 tackles in just seven games. He also had one interception. Bryant also returned a kickoff for a touchdown last season.

