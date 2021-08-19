Advertisement

Former Wildcat Mark Jacobs dies

UK defensive lineman from 1995-98
Former defensive tackle Mark Jacobs has died.
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky defensive tackle Mark Jacobs has died. The native of Shalimar, Fla. was 45.

Jacobs played at UK from 1995-98, then began a career in NASCAR, landing a job with Bill Elliott Racing in 2000. Jacobs was one of the first athletes-turned-pit crew members in NASCAR. Jacobs spent 15 years in NASCAR.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the James Funeral Home in Huntersville, N.C. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Victory Junction Gang at https://victoryjunction.org/give/

