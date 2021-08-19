Heavy rain causes problems for drivers in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been raining hard Thursday across the Commonwealth.
It caused some problems in Frankfort early on. High water caused for a road closure across both lanes along a stretch of Hwy 127 in Frankfort.
Several cars were stuck in the high water, and people had to be rescued from their vehicles. It’s important to turn around when you see flooded roads because you never know how deep the water can be.
We spoke to people at some businesses in the area who said they saw the water rise early and it was a crazy sight to see. They said they had never seen anything like it before.
Authorities began to reopen the road around 11 a.m. as the water began to fully recede. The Kentucky Mesonet reading estimates over three inches of rain fell in the southern part of the county in a short period of time.
The Flash Flood warnings have since expired for the area, but as the rain continues to fall we could see more issues across the Commonwealth as we go through the day.
