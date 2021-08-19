Advertisement

‘It’s just heart-wrenching’: Wolfe Co. couple cleans up after their home floods twice this week

High water in Wolfe County is causing issues.
High water in Wolfe County is causing issues.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Neighbors are cleaning up and drying out after high water got into their homes in Wolfe County. This isn’t the first time this week one home has been flooded.

A couple we talked to said they just finished cleaning up Wednesday afternoon after high water threatened their home late Tuesday night.

Now they’re stuck dealing with it again. Only this time it’s much worse.

Wading through the waters, Chris Whisman is soaking in the damage flash flooding has left behind.

“It’s just heart-wrenching,” Whisman said.

Several feet of water got into his garage, yard, and up to his home, leaving a muddy mess and ruining a lot.

“Me and my wife both have cried because we lost a lot of stuff. Just watch it float down through the fields,” Whisman said.

It’s the second time this week their home on County Road 1812 has been surrounded by water. Only this time, the water mark was much worse.

“It come up really fast, it’s the highest it’s ever been here. It’s flooded here several times. But it’s never gotten as high as it did today. Like six inches from getting in our house,” Whisman said.

A close call for their home, but still feeling the wrath of Mother Nature.

The irony of this is the creek causing that damage is called Stillwater Creek. It has also flooded a portion of Campton Baptist Road between 1812 and the Mountain Parkway Overpass.

Most of the high water has gone down though and roads are reopening.

