Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances will decrease, slightly

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers & storms will be with us for most of the day, but the chances will go down some.

We started another morning with showers moving through the region. Some of that rain was coming down at a heavy rate. Showers & storms will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. Many of those will become scattered before they fade away.

The next couple of days will be mainly dry. I think rain chances will hold on, but most of these will be very isolated. Most of us will be dealing with the heat & humidity more than anything else.

Heat likely expands a little more widespread across Kentucky. We should hover around 90 degrees with heat index values that will run up to the mid and upper 90s.

Take care of each other!

