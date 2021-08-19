Advertisement

Kentucky man making waves with his mullet

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The mullet is more than a haircut to Beaver Dam resident Scott Collard, it’s a lifestyle.

“Everywhere I stop, people are like, ‘Man, that’s an awesome mullet,” Collard, a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships said. “Business in the front, party in the back. My party has been going on forever.”

The USA Mullet Championships began in 2020. This year, Collard is looking to claim the grand prize, $2,500, and a fortune of gifts from the competition’s sponsors, including a gold mullet trophy.

There are 25 finalists for the first, second and third-place awards. Some would think with such a large prize on the line, there would be tension within the community. But with great mullet, comes great community.

“It’s pretty stiff competition this year,” Collard said. “I’ve met a lot of them in the competition. We have mullet meet ups once a year. Last year, we met in Talladega, Alabama. This year, we met in Texas.”

To Collard, his mullet is his strength. He says one of his favorite stories growing up was Samson from the Bible. After he learned about how he got his power from his hair, he decided to let his grow out.

“It’s a lifestyle, the mullet goes with your lifestyle,” Collard said. “I’ve always been a person to speak my mind.”

He’s been called the “godfather of mullets.”

Can he bring home the gold? Time will tell.

