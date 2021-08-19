Advertisement

Kentucky State Fair kicks off as Democrats, Republicans converge on commodities breakfast

Attorney General Daniel Cameron serves up meals at the 2021 Commodities Breakfast to kick off the Kentucky State Fair.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is underway. Competitors, exhibitors, food vendors and political adversaries took to the Fairgrounds Thursday.

At the annual kick-off of the fair, the Commodities Breakfast, Governor Andy Beshear says the outdoor event along with others is the safest of options.

“The more we can do outside the better, as science says it’s a lot safer,” Beshear said. “For everything indoors at this state fair, everybody needs to wear a mask.”

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said his staff is happy to be back. It’s been two full calendar years since visitors were at the fair, so it’s safety first to make that happen.

“We’re going to put public health first at any event in the commonwealth,” Quarles said. “Here we’re using some Kentucky common sense. Most of our events are outdoors to begin with.”

The breakfast is an event that brings Democrats and Republicans together. There were a few jabs were thrown, but politics aside, the fair is typically a time to celebrate Kentucky.

“This is about just bringing folks together and sharing a meal together,” said Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, “fellowship and breaking bread together.”

A list of events and vendors can be found here.

