Lexington business owners weigh whether or not to enforce COVID mandates for employees

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an issue business owners go round and round on— whether or not they’ll enforce a vaccine mandate in their workplace.

“We have heard of some other places mandating that their staff be fully vaccinated. We haven’t gone that far with it yet,” said Andrew Bishop.

Bishop, owner of Ethereal Brewing, requires his employees, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask. But there’s no vaccine requirement at this point.

“It’s obviously tough to figure out where you mandate, when you tell somebody else that they have to do something,” Bishop said.

He says around 90% of his staff chose to get vaccinated.

“A lot of the mindset in our employees and our staff has been that they’re happy to let people know that they’re vaccinated, so that you can feel more comfortable around them,” Bishop said.

While his customers belly up to a bar where most have had their shots, Bourbon N Toulouse owner Kevin Heathcoat entertains diners with precautions in place.

“We went over 16 months without actually having people in our dining room. We had curbside and delivery only,” Heathcoat said.

Bourbon N Toulouse changed its concept to stay afloat.

“I think a lot of my friends and colleagues in the restaurant industry and the bar industry wouldn’t make another shutdown. We’ve just been dismantled for quite some time,” Heathcoat said.

To prevent that, Heathcoat says it’s on everyone to get vaccinated.

“As an owner in this industry, I would just say please go get your vaccine. Do it for everybody. Do it so we can stay open,” Heathcoat said.

He recognizes it can be difficult to talk about.

“I didn’t have to have the conversation of whether we’re going to mandate it or anything like that. They all wanted to,” Heathcoat said.

Heathcoat says his staff jumped at the chance to get vaccinated. No mandate necessary, but highly encouraged.

