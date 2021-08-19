Advertisement

Longtime horse racing leader B. Wayne Hughes dies at 87

B. Wayne Hughes died Wednesday at his home at Spendthrift Farm with his family by his side.
B. Wayne Hughes died Wednesday at his home at Spendthrift Farm with his family by his side.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime horse racing leader has died.

B. Wayne Hughes, 87, died Wednesday at his home at Spendthrift Farm with his family by his side.

He bought the farm back in 2004 and restored it.

Hughes finally won a Derby last year with “Authentic.” It was his 50th year as a racehorse owner.

Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson released this statement on Hughes’ passing:

“The entire Churchill Downs family was saddened to learn about the passing of legendary owner and breeder B. Wayne Hughes. Mr. Hughes was a visionary, who elevated Spendthrift Farm to new heights. We take solace in knowing that he was able to enjoy and win America’s greatest race last September when Authentic led every step of the way to garner the roses and solid gold Kentucky Derby trophy he coveted for many years. Our sincere condolences are extended to his numerous friends and family and the Spendthrift Farm team during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.”

