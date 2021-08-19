Second suspect arrested in connection with Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lexington.

Police say officers arrested 20-year-old Kasin Hutchinson on Wednesday for a shooting that happened in July in the Buckhorn Drive and Alumni Drive area.

Kasin Hutchinson, 20. (Lexington Police Dept.)

Hutchinson is facing a long-list of charges including assault and robbery.

Another suspect, 19-year-old Javon McMullen, was arrested earlier in August after a standoff with police.

