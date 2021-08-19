Second suspect arrested in connection with Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lexington.
Police say officers arrested 20-year-old Kasin Hutchinson on Wednesday for a shooting that happened in July in the Buckhorn Drive and Alumni Drive area.
Hutchinson is facing a long-list of charges including assault and robbery.
Another suspect, 19-year-old Javon McMullen, was arrested earlier in August after a standoff with police.
