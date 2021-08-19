Advertisement

Second suspect arrested in connection with Lexington shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lexington.

Police say officers arrested 20-year-old Kasin Hutchinson on Wednesday for a shooting that happened in July in the Buckhorn Drive and Alumni Drive area.

Kasin Hutchinson, 20.
Kasin Hutchinson, 20.(Lexington Police Dept.)

Hutchinson is facing a long-list of charges including assault and robbery.

Another suspect, 19-year-old Javon McMullen, was arrested earlier in August after a standoff with police.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect’s and deputy’s names released in eastern Ky. shooting
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear: More Kentuckians currently in ICU battling COVID than ever before during pandemic
Raina Simpson, 34, had stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to other parts of her body. Her...
Ky. woman beats stage 4 colon cancer; believes God healed her
File image
Boy dead after possible propane explosion at Amish home in Lincoln County

Latest News

Scattered showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers & storms continue
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances will decrease, slightly
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
More Fayette County school bus routes canceled amid driver shortage
Name of person found dead in Herrington Lake released
WATCH | Name of person found dead in Herrington Lake released