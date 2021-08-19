Advertisement

Sinkhole reported in Ashland, Ky

Greenup avenue westbound closed at 17th Street traffic being rerouted at 18th st.
Greenup avenue westbound closed at 17th Street traffic being rerouted at 18th st.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A sinkhole was reported Thursday in Ashland, Kentucky.

City officials are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Greenup Avenue and 17th street.

Greenup Avenue westbound is closed at 17th Street.

Traffic is being rerouted at 18th Street.

No other information has been released at this time.

Crews assess sinkhole at intersection of Greenup Ave and 17th street in Ashland, Ky.
Crews assess sinkhole at intersection of Greenup Ave and 17th street in Ashland, Ky.(City of Ashland)

