Summer Grillin' with DeAnn Stephens and Cody Burke (Aug. 19, 2021)

BBQ BEEF BISCUIT SLIDERS

Biscuits. BBQ. Slaw. Oh my! This is one tasty combination of so many Southern classics.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 pounds)

1 cup hickory-flavored barbecue sauce, divided

1 tablespoon chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, seeded and minced

18 baked low-fat buttermilk biscuits (about 2 to 2-1/2-inch diameter), split

3/4 cup crushed corn tortilla chips or homemade tortilla strips

Slaw:

1-1/2 cups coleslaw mix

1 red pepper, seeds and stem removed, cut into small dice

1/2 cup green onions, cut in thin,1-inch strips

1/3 cup coleslaw dressing

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Salt and pepper

COOKING:

Combine barbecue sauce and chipotle peppers; reserve 3/4 cup sauce mixture. Brush some of remaining sauce mixture onto all sides of beef Tri-Tip Roast.

Place roast on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill; covered 25 to 35 minutes for medium rare (135°F) to medium (150°F) doneness, basting roast with remaining sauce while grilling and turning occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: To prepare roast in the oven, preheat oven to 425°F. Brush sauce mixture onto all sides of roast. Place on rack in shallow roasting pan. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness. Baste roast with remaining sauce 10 minutes before finished roasting. Remove roast from oven and let stand as directed in step 4.

To prepare Slaw, combine coleslaw mix, bell pepper, green onions, dressing and cilantro in medium bowl; toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Carve roast across the grain into thin slices. Toss with reserved 3/4 cup sauce mixture.

Evenly divide beef slices, coleslaw and tortillas among biscuits. Close sandwiches.

Cook’s Tip: To prepare homemade tortilla strips, preheat oven to 425°F. Cut tortillas in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch-wide strips. Place single layer on baking sheet. Spray tortilla strips lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Bake 6 to 8 minutes at 425°F or until lightly brown and crisp.

