Advertisement

In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect’s and deputy’s names released in eastern Ky. shooting
The Garrard County Coroner’s Office is reporting a body found in Herrington Lake.
Name of person found dead in Herrington Lake released
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear: More Kentuckians currently in ICU battling COVID than ever before during pandemic
Raina Simpson, 34, had stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to other parts of her body. Her...
Ky. woman beats stage 4 colon cancer; believes God healed her

Latest News

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
LIVE: Police give update; man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
A police report says the boy was locked in a day care van for two hours in 90-degree heat.
Child left in locked day care van; owner arrested
warnings
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Slowly Ending
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Bill Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
Attorney General Daniel Cameron serves up meals at the 2021 Commodities Breakfast to kick off...
Kentucky State Fair kicks off as Democrats, Republicans converge on commodities breakfast