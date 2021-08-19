Voices of Hope sponsors distribution of opioid emergency kits to local businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 2020 ended with at least 209 overdose deaths, a record number for the city of Lexington.

Now, emergency boxes of Narcan are being installed in businesses in an effort to save lives.

Voices of Hope, a Lexington-based non-profit is sponsoring the distribution of “NaloxBoxes” to a dozen local businesses across central Kentucky.

“Our mission here at Voices of Hope is to promote lifelong recovery from the chronic disease of addiction,” said Samantha Adams, a community engagement coordinator for the organization. “We do that in various different ways, through research, we have meetings here, we do recovery coaching.”

“You are allowed to carry Narcan as an individual but businesses were not allowed to have it posted, and now it is legal,” Adams added.

Miracle Bubbles Laundromat is among the four locations in Lexington working with Voices of Hope.

“There’s not a family out here that hasn’t been affected by drugs someway, somehow,” said Richie Miracle, the laundromat’s owner.

Over the 15 years he’s owned Miracle Bubbles on Eastland Parkway, Miracle has had tragedy strike within the business.

“We’ve had people here that have OD’d in our business and it’s not a pretty thing,” Miracle said.

Their NaloxBox was just installed Wednesday and Miracle hopes that the box can save lives in the future.

“There’s somebody that’s going to be missing their loved one and it’s not worth that. So, if we can help save a life and maybe get them back on track, maybe that’s what it takes.”

For Adams and Voices of Hope, the hope is that more places come to share Miracle’s sentiment.

“We feel like everyone should carry Narcan. You never know when you’re going to be able to save a life.”

Voices of Hope is sponsoring other locations in Louisville, Richmond, Nicholasville and Cynthiana.

Adams urged interested businesses to reach out to Voices of Hope. She said the group can connect the businesses with NaloxBox directly if Voices of Hope is unable to sponsor them.

