WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update as COVID-19 cases surge

By WKYT News Staff and Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold another Team Kentucky Update.

The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in commonwealth, the delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

Watch live above at 12:30 p.m. ET.

