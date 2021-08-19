Woman, teen arrested in largest meth seizure Ky. sheriff can recall

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were arrested in Laurel County Wednesday morning and charged with various drug and firearm offenses.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they were conducting an unrelated drug investigation in southern Laurel County off West Cumberland Gap Parkway. During that investigation, deputies learned information about an adult female and male teen in possession of suspected meth.

Deputies found the woman and teen, along with approximately 9.5 pounds of suspected meth, 15 firearms-- four of which were determined to be stolen-- and approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says the 9.5 pounds of meth is the largest seizure of meth that he can recall in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says they believe the drugs are cartel-related and were being moved from Atlanta, Georgia to Syracuse, New York by the two suspects, who were traveling through Laurel County.

One of the suspects was identified as 30-year-old Katelynne M. Thomas of Ithaca, New York. She was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft of a firearm.

The other suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male from Brooktondale, New York. His name was not released, but the sheriff’s department says he was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by unlawful taking – firearm.

Thomas was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. The 17-year-old was turned over to the court designated worker for disposition.

