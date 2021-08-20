225 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 225 new COVID-19 cases for Thursday, Aug. 19.

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 331 in the city.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is up to 187 cases per day.

Today, Aug. 20, the health department is offering two free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in partnership with Fayette County Public Schools. They will be at Edith J, Hayes, and Leestown Middle Schools. Both will offer the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older. Walk-ins will be accepted.

Free vaccines are also available at the Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Health officials said vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

• Covering coughs and sneezes;

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

