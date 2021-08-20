Air travel halted as Bluegrass Airport undergoes repaving project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flights in and out of Bluegrass Airport were shut down Thursday night for a paving project.

The runway is getting fresh pavement for the first time in 15 years.

Officials are still in the milling process, but hundreds of workers will soon start repaving the 7,000-foot runway. Officials said this doesn’t happen often, but it’s a vital part of maintenance.

“It is so essential that we get this project done for our region,” said Amy Caudill with the Bluegrass Airport. “You know this is a 7,000-foot runway that can take you anywhere in the world. So it’s important that we make sure that it’s in good condition.”

Airport officials said the repaving is needed to keep up with the wear and tear that heavy planes can put on the runway.

This project typically happens every 12-15 years. The last time the airport had its runway paved was back in 2006.

“It’s safe to say this is the largest paving project going on in Kentucky this weekend, and all of those resources are here at the airport,” Caudill said.

The project is slated to finish Sunday.

“We start off, and we’re doing milling, then we move into paving and such, then of course at the end we need to do runway markings, we need to do groovings, so there’s a lot of different steps to it throughout the process,” Caudill said.

During the 72-hour window to finish the project, air travel in the airport has been shuttered. Officials said it’s strange to see the terminal empty.

“We have a tight window in order to do it, so we have to make sure we’re all hands on deck and that things move forward,” said Caudill.

Certain parts of the airport are still open while the paving project is completed. Rental cars are still being offered, and officials are still available to answer any air travel-related questions.

