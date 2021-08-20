Advertisement

Beshear reports 3,869 new COVID-19 cases; 12.80% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 3,869 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 534,430 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.80% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,158 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were six new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday, plus 34 additional deaths through an ongoing mortality review of death certificates. That brings the state total to 7,517.

As of Friday, 1,780 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 487 are in the ICU, and 255 are on ventilators.

The governor also reported 2,444,573 Kentuckians vaccinated.

