Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On The Weekend

radar
(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the end of the week and that can only mean one thing… The weekend is here.  As we head into the next few days, we continue to see temps starting to climb a little and the threat for a storm or two around. Next week promises bigger changes as things turn active once again.

Let’s kick things off with our Friday. Skies are much drier out there today with some lingering clouds battling it out with the sun. Temps are seasonable in the 80s and all this bodes well for a pretty decent start to the high school football season.

The threat for storms will increase on Saturday, especially across the western half of the state.

Hurricane Henri continues to be a serious threat to New England by the weekend and early next week. That whole setup will then slow down the pattern behind it across the rest of the country into next week. Temps will be very steamy around here for the first half of the week, but this super wet ground and lush vegetation is going to help tame the temps for many.

Storms do look to increase for the middle and end of the week.

