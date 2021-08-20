Church holds food giveaway to help people in flood ravaged Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined the community to give out food in Nicholas County on Friday.

After the only grocery store in town was devastated, many people in town have had a hard time getting access to food on top of the damage to their homes.

Starting at 8 o’clock Friday morning, cars started lining up at the West End Park for the free food. Many people in the community have been helped through the weeks with donations, but the community’s only grocery store in town continues to stay closed making things difficult.

The food drive today started at 10 a.m. and was on a first come, first serve basis with cars backed up as far as the eyes could see.

Over 50 volunteers showed up to help over 500 people during the food drive. The volunteers loaded all kinds of supplies into the cars fairly quickly moving people through.

“Oh, it thrills me. I come in and see the devastation. I know what this is going to mean to the people,” said volunteer Simone Ratcliff. “We are handing out good quality food. I mean this will be such a blessing to the folks of Nicholas County and I’m so pleased to be a part of it.”

Currently, people have to drive to Paris for the closest grocery store and are happy to be able to get supplies in town.

“You have to go out of town now to go to Paris to Save-A-Lot,” said flood victim Ira Howard. “I wish we could have a Save-A-Lot back in Carlisle where the people can walk to it.”

The people in town hope that they can finally see some relief from the rain that’s been hindering progress so they can get back to making things close to normal.

It still looks to be a couple of weeks before the grocery store will reopen.

