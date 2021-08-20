Dates set for Madness, Blue-White basketball game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK announced on Friday that the annual Big Blue Madness will take place at Rupp Arena on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The Blue-White game will be played on Oct. 22 at Rupp Arena. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

UK also announced on Friday that it will continue to monitor health and safety guidelines, but plans to have Rupp Arena at full capacity this season.

Tickets to Big Blue Madness are free, but there will be no public distribution of tickets. Details regarding tickets for both events will be announced later.

