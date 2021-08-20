Advertisement

Fans excited to be back in stadiums for Friday night football

By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re finally back for some Friday night football.

But after hundreds of games were canceled last season, the biggest opponent for the players this year will still be COVID.

Last fall, 237 games were canceled between September 4 and December 11. Right now, we know officially of 15 games that were canceled this week.

A new rule this season is that games will not be postponed, they will be canceled if teams have COVID issues.

But the virus isn’t impacting games at Great Crossing Friday night for Scott County vs. Franklin County. The Warhawks will face off against Western Hills Friday, as well.

Fans we’ve talked to couldn’t be more excited to cheer on the teams, especially since last year attendance was limited to family only.

(Story continues below tweet.)

One Franklin County mom says she can’t wait to cheer on her senior from the stands.

“Last year, the only thing missing in our season were the fans and the school spirit and all the normal high school things that would have gone with it had it been a normal season. So this is just more appreciated than it’s ever been before,” Gina Tate said. “This is my 15th year as a football momma.”

There are no capacity limitations at games this season and you do not have to wear a mask since these are outdoor spaces. The athletic department does recommend unvaccinated people wear a mask.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
Katelynne M. Thomas, 30.
Woman, teen arrested in largest meth seizure Ky. sheriff can recall
The Garrard County Coroner’s Office is reporting a body found in Herrington Lake.
Name of person found dead in Herrington Lake released
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear again urges people to wear masks, get vaccinated

Latest News

Lexington’s east end neighborhood got a new addition Friday as Mayor Linda Gorton cut the...
‘Parks are the living room of the community:’ City leaders open playground at Charles Young Park
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports 3,869 new COVID-19 cases; 12.80% positivity rate
Hospital procedures that require an overnight stay are being delayed because of COVID-19 at...
Ky. hospitals forced to prioritize COVID-19 over some surgeries as cases surge
The uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant has Madison County tourism feeling some...
Madison County tourism officials feeling deja vu as events cancel due to COVID