Fans excited to be back in stadiums for Friday night football

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re finally back for some Friday night football.

But after hundreds of games were canceled last season, the biggest opponent for the players this year will still be COVID.

Last fall, 237 games were canceled between September 4 and December 11. Right now, we know officially of 15 games that were canceled this week.

A new rule this season is that games will not be postponed, they will be canceled if teams have COVID issues.

But the virus isn’t impacting games at Great Crossing Friday night for Scott County vs. Franklin County. The Warhawks will face off against Western Hills Friday, as well.

Fans we’ve talked to couldn’t be more excited to cheer on the teams, especially since last year attendance was limited to family only.

One Franklin County mom says she can’t wait to cheer on her senior from the stands.

“Last year, the only thing missing in our season were the fans and the school spirit and all the normal high school things that would have gone with it had it been a normal season. So this is just more appreciated than it’s ever been before,” Gina Tate said. “This is my 15th year as a football momma.”

There are no capacity limitations at games this season and you do not have to wear a mask since these are outdoor spaces. The athletic department does recommend unvaccinated people wear a mask.

