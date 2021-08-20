Advertisement

Fayette Co. Health Dept. to offer COVID vaccine booster for immunocompromised people starting Monday

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department
(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting Monday, August 23 the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will offer third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people.

They will offer the booster by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in their Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike.

The health department noted this is a third dose only for immunocompromised people.

You can call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment.

Anyone who has yet to receive their first dose or second dose can also call to schedule their same-day appointment.

