Fayette Co. Health Dept. to offer COVID vaccine booster for immunocompromised people starting Monday
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting Monday, August 23 the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will offer third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people.
They will offer the booster by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in their Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike.
The health department noted this is a third dose only for immunocompromised people.
You can call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment.
Anyone who has yet to receive their first dose or second dose can also call to schedule their same-day appointment.
