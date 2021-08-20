Fayette Co. Public Schools offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Health Department is working with Fayette County Public Schools for several vaccine clinics on Friday, August 20.

There are nine clinics. You can walk in, or make an appointment online.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered for anyone 12 or older.

Here’s a list of the locations:

There is no school Friday for Fayette County.

