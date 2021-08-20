Advertisement

Fayette Co. Public Schools offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics Friday

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Health Department is working with Fayette County Public Schools for several vaccine clinics on Friday, August 20.

There are nine clinics. You can walk in, or make an appointment online.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered for anyone 12 or older.

Here’s a list of the locations:

There is no school Friday for Fayette County.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
The Garrard County Coroner’s Office is reporting a body found in Herrington Lake.
Name of person found dead in Herrington Lake released
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect’s and deputy’s names released in eastern Ky. shooting
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear: More Kentuckians currently in ICU battling COVID than ever before during pandemic

Latest News

Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
WATCH | Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
Detectives testify in Richmond double murder case
WATCH | Detectives testify in Richmond double murder case
Beshear submits request to Biden to issue Major Disaster Declaration for Nicholas Co. flooding
Beshear submits request to Biden to issue Major Disaster Declaration for Nicholas Co. flooding
More Fayette County school bus routes canceled amid driver shortage
WATCH | More Fayette County school bus routes canceled amid driver shortage
Blue Grass Airport closes for maintenance
WATCH | Blue Grass Airport closes for maintenance