Fayette Co. Public Schools offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics Friday
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Health Department is working with Fayette County Public Schools for several vaccine clinics on Friday, August 20.
There are nine clinics. You can walk in, or make an appointment online.
The Pfizer vaccine will be offered for anyone 12 or older.
Here’s a list of the locations:
- Bryan Station High School, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Edythe J. Hayes Middle School, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
- Frederick Douglass High School, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
- Henry Clay High School, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
- Jessie Clark Middle School, 9 a.m. to noon
- Lafayette High School, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
- Leestown Middle School, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
- Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
- Tates Creek High School, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
There is no school Friday for Fayette County.
