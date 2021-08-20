Florida Georgia Line cancels Riverbend show, tour due to COVID-19 concerns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Florida Georgia Line announced Friday that due to COVID-19 the band is canceling its 2021 tour including a stop at Riverbend Music Center on Sept. 30.

“We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right,” Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard said in a news release.

While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right. pic.twitter.com/pSJSHVYzUS — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) August 20, 2021

Refunds for the Florida Georgia Line concert will be available where tickets were purchased.

On Wednesday, Garth Brooks also announced he is canceling the next five concerts on his stadium tour including a show at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 18.

Brooks says the decision was made due to the spread of COVID-19.

