Florida Georgia Line cancels Riverbend show, tour due to COVID-19 concerns

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Florida Georgia Line announced Friday that due to COVID-19 the band is canceling its 2021 tour including a stop at Riverbend Music Center on Sept. 30.

“We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right,” Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard said in a news release.

Refunds for the Florida Georgia Line concert will be available where tickets were purchased.

On Wednesday, Garth Brooks also announced he is canceling the next five concerts on his stadium tour including a show at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 18.

Brooks says the decision was made due to the spread of COVID-19.

