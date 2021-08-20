Hundreds of Fayette County students in quarantine as number of COVID cases rises

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of students in Fayette County who won’t be able to return on to school on Monday because they’ve either tested positive for Covid, or are quarantined.

A spokesperson for the school district said there are 208 FCPS-related COVID-19 cases, 181 students, 27 staff, currently active. That has led to hundreds of kids being required to quarantine, including 304 at Jessie Clark Middle School.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins says the district is committed to in-person learning.

During a school board meeting Thursday, Liggins said, because of the growing number of cases and quarantine, their COVID-19 dashboard was taken off-line until they could have the staff structure in place to keep it up-to-date. They plan on having it up and running on Monday.

The health department and the school system have teamed up to offer vaccine clinics at nine different schools Friday:

Emily Leddy, whose 15-year-old daughter was getting her second dose Friday, told us, for them, it was just the practical thing to do.

“One reason was if we get a call from the school about being quarantined, we would like for her to not have to do that quarantine period,” Leddy said. “And, also, we just thought it was the safe thing to do that, if she were to come down with Covid, she is a lot less likely to feel sick or very sick.”

Superintendent Liggins also commented Thursday night on the school bus driver shortage. He said, in addition to calls about those cancellations, they would be posting messages on the district website to try to give parents more of a heads up.

