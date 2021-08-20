Immunocompromised Lexington woman gets booster shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of the people most vulnerable to COVID-19 are getting booster shots.

That’s the case for a Lexington woman who battled cancer, and now faces more medical challenges that she’s taking seriously.

Back in 2016, Sarah Lister was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She had a bone marrow transplant and ultimately spent eight months in the hospital.

“For 100 days after a bone marrow transplant you are medically fragile. It was then in 2016 that I really learned about wearing masks and being hyper vigilant with hand sanitizer and honestly my whole family learned about that during my cancer treatment and my subsequent recovery,” Lister said.

Lister’s body reacted adversely to the transplant. As a result, her treatments against graft versus host disease has left her vulnerable amid the pandemic.

“We have never really stopped quarantining,” Lister said.

Lister has now received a third vaccine dose after the first two shots did not give her the antibody count she hoped for.

She also made the difficult decision to homeschool her children over growing concerns with the delta variant.

“My little guy is like big man on campus, and so it just made that much harder to make him not go back because he thrives in that environment,” Lister said.

But Lister is seeing the silver linings in her situation.

“I like being around to see those “aha” moments for my kids’ learning, so that is another positive in all this,” Lister said. “I do feel like I know my kids a lot better.”

She thinks society will come out of this more considerate of those who are immunocompromised.

“I hope there will be more compassion for those who are medically fragile, who are taking that leap of faith to enter back into the world and that world very much could kill them just by touching the wrong thing,” Lister said.

Lister noted that she supports the public schools and their willingness to get back to normal, but says sending her children to school wasn’t the right thing for her family.

