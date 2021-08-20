Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More steam than storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the next couple of days, we will encounter more steam than storms.

Humidity will remain at an elevated level today and tomorrow. This combined with heat should make for a very uncomfortable few days around here. This is very typical for this time of year.

The real heat will not be here until early next week. I think that we have a good chance of reaching 90 degrees for highs. Again, we are talking about som every uncomfortable air.

Take care of each other!

