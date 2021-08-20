Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/22: Rep. Andy Barr

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Congressman Andy Barr.

It’s a busy and perilous time around the world and here at home in Kentucky.

The rapid events in Afghanistan grabbed attention this week after the Taliban quickly took over as America withdrew from 20 years of military commitment that started after 9/11. This week’s guest has called for the president’s national security to be dismissed.

COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky reach new highs with hospitals scrambling again and having to delay regular care in many cases.

There’s also more economic uncertainty as businesses take new measures to protect workers and fears about inflation start to flare.

This week we’re discussing these topics with Congressman Andy Barr, Republican of Lexington. We’ll also discuss his role in trying to determine the origins of COVID-19 and why he voted against the American Rescue Plan that sent money directly to Kentucky.

Barr is expected to run for re-election next year, although he doesn’t know exactly what his district will look like, and there were some recent hints that he could be eyeing something else.

