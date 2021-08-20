Ky. hospitals forced to prioritize COVID-19 over some surgeries as cases surge

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Overrun with COVID-19 patients, hospitals are having to do something Dr. David Worthy says they never want to do.

“We never want to stop when people need medical care, it is never a good place to be. But what we are saying is we cannot assure that we can find the appropriate level of care right now,” Dr. Worthy said.

It means procedures that require an overnight stay are being postponed, such as knee replacement or hernias.

“We have our regular patients, we have a record number of people coming into our emergency rooms, along with the surge of COVID patients,” Dr. Worthy said.

A doctor at another hospital in our region says it’s so bad where he works that he expects pretty soon, the only surgeries they are going to be doing are cancer related.

Kentucky Public Health Director Dr. Steven Stack asks that people not go to a hospital unless it’s an emergency.

“If you have a surgery or a procedure scheduled, that you have to stay overnight for and it can be safely postponed, if you were my family member, I would tell you not to go into a hospital right now,” Dr. Stack said.

“We would like to be able to provide all levels of care, but the reality is, we have got to shift our resources take care of those most critically ill,” Dr. Worthy said.

Dr. Worthy says outpatient procedures that don’t require an overnight stay are still being performed.

Baptist Health Corbin is currently treating 30 patients for COVID-19 right now.

