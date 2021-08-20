Madison County tourism offcials feeling deja vu as events cancel due to COVID

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant has Madison County tourism feeling some deja vu.

More events, even outdoor ones, have been canceled and August 2021 is now looking like August 2020.

Normally, Madison County’s White Hall would be packed for the annual Pops at the Park scheduled for August 21. Not this year, the musical event has been canceled.

The cannon fire in the Civil War reenactment for the Battle of Richmond, will be silent. It too canceled. The field is supposed to brings in about 8,000 people from around the country on the last weekend of August and, for the second year in a row, nothing.

All thanks to the rapidly rising cases of COVID-19.

“We were really looking forward to being able to provide a great event for Civil War reenactors and folks interested in history to attend and we feel like we’ve had a rug pull out underneath from us,” said the Richmond Tourism president, David Jones.

The good news, the Revolutionary War reenactment at Fort Boonesbourgh is still on for September. As well as Richmond’s first Millstone Festival in October.

In Berea, the Spoonbread Festival, the largest festival in the county, which can bring in 60,000 people, is also still scheduled for September.

On the other hand, the 12th annual Berea Celtic Festival was canceled for this weekend.

“With numbers that were seeing everything it’s just fluid right now we don’t know what will happen next,” said Sarah Stillwell with Berea Tourism.

Berea artist Tim Wade sees another repeat of last August.

“Uhh, here we go again. I hope we’re not, but you just don’t know,” said Wade, woodworker. “If people stop traveling for fear of the virus and that will definitely negatively make my sales go down.”

Both Richmond and Berea tourism departments rely on hotel tax for funding but if events continue to cancel, the budgets shrink.

Richmond Tourism had a budget of $500,000 in 2020. The pandemic and event cancellations cut it in half for 2021.

As for Tim Wade he continues to sell his work, festival or not.

“Just take it day by day and hope for the best,” Wade said.

