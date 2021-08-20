Man shot in Lexington, one suspect still on the run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a third suspect in an overnight shooting.

Officers found a man shot at the Marathon gas station near Versailles Road and Oxford Circle just after midnight, into Friday morning.

His injuries are being described to police as non-life threatening.

They say around the same time, a car crashed at the on-ramp of New Circle at Versailles Road.

Three people inside took off running. Police say they caught two of them, an adult male and a juvenile.

Carlos Flores is charged with assault, fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police are still searching for a third suspect.

Officers believe the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.