Man shot in Lexington, one suspect still on the run
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a third suspect in an overnight shooting.
Officers found a man shot at the Marathon gas station near Versailles Road and Oxford Circle just after midnight, into Friday morning.
His injuries are being described to police as non-life threatening.
They say around the same time, a car crashed at the on-ramp of New Circle at Versailles Road.
Three people inside took off running. Police say they caught two of them, an adult male and a juvenile.
Carlos Flores is charged with assault, fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police are still searching for a third suspect.
Officers believe the two incidents are related.
