‘Parks are the living room of the community:’ City leaders open playground at Charles Young Park

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s east end neighborhood got a new addition Friday as Mayor Linda Gorton cut the ribbon for the Charles Young Playground. The park borders Midland Avenue and Third Street.

That corner of the east end neighborhood is more colorful now.

“It needed an upgrade,” Richard Strange said.

Community members say the playground is helping turn the block around.

“This part of town is beginning to pick up. It was in pretty bad shape. Not much development was happening, it was kind of deteriorating. Not much money was coming into this area, not much attention was being focused over here,” said John Williams with the Lexington Kiwanis Club.

It’s an area that had gone downhill with violence on the upswing.

“It’s gone through a lot of changes. New developments, new housing,” Strange said.

It’s kids in the east end neighborhood who helped design the playground. They chose the equipment that so many children will play on.

“They asked for equipment that allowed them to play with friends and equipment that was accessible to everyone,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Councilmember James Brown said Lexington Parks and Rec collaborated with the people living there.

“I heard someone say that parks are the living rooms of the community. You need to go to the front door. The front door of this community is through that neighborhood,” Brown said.

The park, a short distance away from downtown, is open to all.

“This is something close to town where people can even walk here. They don’t have to drive, they don’t have to catch a bus,” Williams said.

The park’s next addition will be a splash pad, but we don’t have a timeline for that project.

