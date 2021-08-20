Somerset football reloaded in 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Somerset ended its 2020 campaign with a loss to LCA in the second round of the postseason, and the Briar Jumpers attribute the loss to lack of strength. That’s why they’ve been hitting the weight room every day this preseason.

“We’ve really decided to work hard in the weight room,” said running back Chase Doan. “I think that was a big problem last year. We didn’t have enough strength all the way through the season. Our legs were starting to give out, and we needed the extra strength to be able to go through a full season.”

For the past four seasons, Kaiya Sheron quarterbacked the Briar Jumpers. Passing for more than 2,000 yards last season. But now that Sheron is on the UK roster, Somerset is turning to junior Josh Gross.

“Josh Gross has really stepped up,” said Doan. “He’s going to be a great quarterback, and people don’t really know him because he’s been behind Kaiya, which is a tough act to follow obviously, but he’s stepped up and going to be a lot better than people think. He’s going to shock some people.”

And head coach Robbie Lucas believes Gross will have a lot of other talented players around him.

“Michael Hawkins will be a playmaker for us,” said Lucas. “He’s returning from last year. Chase Doan will be back. Jack Bruner, Guy Bailey is a kid you’ll see. Kam Hughes is a kid you’ll see. There are several. A lot of the names I mentioned you wouldn’t know because they were stacked on the depth chart last year. It’s their time, and you’ll know them by the end of the season and probably by the first two or three games.”

The roster is down about twelve players from last year, but coach Lucas likes the makeup of his team.

“I’ll say this, a lot of grittiness,” said Lucas. “We’ve graduated a lot of kids. We’ve had some kids transfer. We’ve had some kids decide not to play. Whatever the reason is, they’re not here, and this group here has gone through adversity before we even take the first snap on a Friday night.”

