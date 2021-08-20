UK football players facing burglary charges appear in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The six University of Kentucky football players facing burglary charges appeared in court Friday for their arraignment hearing.

The players are Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert “Jutahn” McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams.

They’re all charged with first-degree burglary. Police say Tisdale also has an added charge of wanton endangerment.

Not guilty pleas were entered for all the players.

A preliminary hearing has been set for August 25.

Autoplay Caption

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.