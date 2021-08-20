Advertisement

UK football players facing burglary charges appear in court

File image
(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff and Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The six University of Kentucky football players facing burglary charges appeared in court Friday for their arraignment hearing.

The players are Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert “Jutahn” McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams.

They’re all charged with first-degree burglary. Police say Tisdale also has an added charge of wanton endangerment.

Not guilty pleas were entered for all the players.

A preliminary hearing has been set for August 25.

