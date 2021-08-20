Advertisement

University of Kentucky moves COVID-19 testing site from Kroger Field

By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is moving the COVID-19 testing site away from Kroger Field.

Starting Monday, tests will resume at the original location on College Way.

The move comes as demand for tests increases. UK Chief of Police Joe Monroe said people are concerned about the delta variant.

Right now, the Kroger Field site is providing 1,700 to 2,000 tests a day. While the College Way lot is smaller, Monroe said they’ll still accommodate long lines with traffic pattern changes. He said if you’re looking to get tested in the future, there’s no reason to worry about the new location.

“It’s the same test, it’s the same testing partner, the only thing they’re changing is the physical location,” Chief Monroe said. “The signups will still be the same; the only thing that is going to change is our location.”

There will be no tests on football game days because of traffic and no tests this weekend.

Aside from that, Chief Monroe said tests would be available seven days a week. Testing hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with some evening hours from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can schedule an appointment here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
The Garrard County Coroner’s Office is reporting a body found in Herrington Lake.
Name of person found dead in Herrington Lake released
Katelynne M. Thomas, 30.
Woman, teen arrested in largest meth seizure Ky. sheriff can recall
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear again urges people to wear masks, get vaccinated

Latest News

Hundreds of students in Fayette County who won’t be able to return on to school on Monday...
Hundreds of Fayette County students in quarantine as number of COVID cases rises
Air travel halted as Bluegrass Airport undergoes repaving project
File image
School bus involved in Montgomery County crash
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department
225 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington