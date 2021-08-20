University of Kentucky moves COVID-19 testing site from Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is moving the COVID-19 testing site away from Kroger Field.

Starting Monday, tests will resume at the original location on College Way.

The move comes as demand for tests increases. UK Chief of Police Joe Monroe said people are concerned about the delta variant.

Right now, the Kroger Field site is providing 1,700 to 2,000 tests a day. While the College Way lot is smaller, Monroe said they’ll still accommodate long lines with traffic pattern changes. He said if you’re looking to get tested in the future, there’s no reason to worry about the new location.

“It’s the same test, it’s the same testing partner, the only thing they’re changing is the physical location,” Chief Monroe said. “The signups will still be the same; the only thing that is going to change is our location.”

There will be no tests on football game days because of traffic and no tests this weekend.

Aside from that, Chief Monroe said tests would be available seven days a week. Testing hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with some evening hours from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can schedule an appointment here.

