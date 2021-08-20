Advertisement

WalletHub study ranks Kentucky as no. 1 for maltreated children

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WalletHub’s study, 2021′s States with the Most Underprivileged Children, had Kentucky as number 10 overall, but number 1 for the highest number of maltreated children.

August is Child Support Awareness Month, a national campaign that highlights services focused on the health and well-being of children. In honor of the month, WalletHub conducted this study.

Nearly 20 out of every 1,000 children in Kentucky will be abused. This is an issue that the advocates at Judi’s Place for Kids in Pikeville know all too well:

“Most every parent loves their child and they don’t want to hurt them, but they do sometimes,” said Delphia Branham, Family and Child Advocate at Judi’s Place. Branham adds that it’s hard to pinpoint why people mistreat children:

“Financial problems, mental health issues, alcohol, substance abuse problems, there’s a variety of things.”

Not only can these issues aid in the maltreatment of children, but the fact that the resources designed to help these problems are often scarce in rural areas.

Knott County Attorney Tim Bates said supplying more funds to our foster care and social work programs can help combat mistreatment of children in Kentucky:

“I don’t think it will get worse if we have the legislature that steps forward and put’s the money into this. It’s our children, it’s our future, it’s well worth it.”

Both Branham and Bates said if you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, speak out and report it.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
The Garrard County Coroner’s Office is reporting a body found in Herrington Lake.
Name of person found dead in Herrington Lake released
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect’s and deputy’s names released in eastern Ky. shooting
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear: More Kentuckians currently in ICU battling COVID than ever before during pandemic

Latest News

Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
WATCH | Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
Detectives testify in Richmond double murder case
WATCH | Detectives testify in Richmond double murder case
Beshear submits request to Biden to issue Major Disaster Declaration for Nicholas Co. flooding
Beshear submits request to Biden to issue Major Disaster Declaration for Nicholas Co. flooding
More Fayette County school bus routes canceled amid driver shortage
WATCH | More Fayette County school bus routes canceled amid driver shortage
Blue Grass Airport closes for maintenance
WATCH | Blue Grass Airport closes for maintenance