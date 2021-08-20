WalletHub study ranks Kentucky as no. 1 for maltreated children

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WalletHub’s study, 2021′s States with the Most Underprivileged Children, had Kentucky as number 10 overall, but number 1 for the highest number of maltreated children.

August is Child Support Awareness Month, a national campaign that highlights services focused on the health and well-being of children. In honor of the month, WalletHub conducted this study.

Nearly 20 out of every 1,000 children in Kentucky will be abused. This is an issue that the advocates at Judi’s Place for Kids in Pikeville know all too well:

“Most every parent loves their child and they don’t want to hurt them, but they do sometimes,” said Delphia Branham, Family and Child Advocate at Judi’s Place. Branham adds that it’s hard to pinpoint why people mistreat children:

“Financial problems, mental health issues, alcohol, substance abuse problems, there’s a variety of things.”

Not only can these issues aid in the maltreatment of children, but the fact that the resources designed to help these problems are often scarce in rural areas.

Knott County Attorney Tim Bates said supplying more funds to our foster care and social work programs can help combat mistreatment of children in Kentucky:

“I don’t think it will get worse if we have the legislature that steps forward and put’s the money into this. It’s our children, it’s our future, it’s well worth it.”

Both Branham and Bates said if you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, speak out and report it.

