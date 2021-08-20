Advertisement

With the increase in COVID-19 cases, many health departments now rely on schools to contact trace

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several health departments are overwhelmed with the influx of COVID cases, therefore they have to call on schools for additional help.

Schools like Jenkins Independent are responsible for contact tracing when a student becomes positive. Rondall Baker, Assistant Superintendent at Jenkins Independent, said enforcing seating charts for every class has been a crucial part of the contact tracing process:

“Yeah, uh, you’d have to quarantine entire classes without it, so it definitely helps.”

Not only have several schools within the Kentucky River District been able to utilize seating charts, but they’ve been able to take other measures in their contact tracing protocols:

“Each school has a ‘Healthy at School’ officer,” said Scott Lockard, Public Health Director for the Kentucky River District. “With these Healthy at School officers, they provide guidance to their staff there and when they identify a positive case, then they will go about identifying everyone this case has had contact with.”

Lockard adds although he wants children to stay in school, he said it’s better to be safe than sorry when deciding which students should quarantine:

“So I always try to air on the side of caution when contact tracing,” said Lockard. “When in doubt, put them out.”

Lockard continues to say that even though contact tracing is an important part of keeping students safe, he urges those who are eligible for the vaccine to get it - not only to protect yourself against COVID but to protect those around you.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
Katelynne M. Thomas, 30.
Woman, teen arrested in largest meth seizure Ky. sheriff can recall
The Garrard County Coroner’s Office is reporting a body found in Herrington Lake.
Name of person found dead in Herrington Lake released
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear again urges people to wear masks, get vaccinated

Latest News

Douglass star Dane Key.
Douglass stays perfect in city games, tops Bryan Station 27-14
Dunbar rolls in the season opener, 69-20, over Breathitt Co.
Dunbar blitzes Breathitt Co., 69-28
William Thompson, known to many as Sonny, dedicated more than 50 years to the Mercer County...
Longtime Mercer Co. firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19
Conner spoiled Lafayette's season opener on Friday, 35-12.
Conner spoils Lafayette opener, 35-12
Country music Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall has died at age 85.
Country music legend, Ky. native Tom T. Hall dies at 85