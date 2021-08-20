Advertisement

Woman arrested on multiple cruelty to animal charges

Ashley Bozak is charged with 26 counts of animal cruelty.
Ashley Bozak is charged with 26 counts of animal cruelty.(Source: Jefferson District Court)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is facing 26 counts of animal cruelty after animals were found living in unsanitary conditions.

Ashley Bozak, 24, of Louisville, was arrested Aug. 16 after a search warrant was served at her apartment. The arrest warrant for Bozak says “animals were found living in the apartment in feces, urine and debris.”

Louisville Metro Animal Services was contacted after two people who were to care for the animals after Bozak’s arrest discovered the conditions. LMAS officers said in one bedroom they found four cages, each of which contained various animals who ere dirty and without food, according to the warrant.

A puppy found behind a bed died on the way to the shelter. A kitten was also found dead in the kitchen.

A total of 24 animals - two cats, six dogs and a number of rats and guinea pigs - were removed alive from the apartment by LMAS.

A not guilty plea was entered for Bozak during her arraignment in Jefferson District Court. A public defender was appointed to represent Bozak. Bond was set at $5,000 and her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Bozak was ordered not to have contact with any animal.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
Katelynne M. Thomas, 30.
Woman, teen arrested in largest meth seizure Ky. sheriff can recall
The Garrard County Coroner’s Office is reporting a body found in Herrington Lake.
Name of person found dead in Herrington Lake released
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear again urges people to wear masks, get vaccinated

Latest News

Douglass star Dane Key.
Douglass stays perfect in city games, tops Bryan Station 27-14
Dunbar rolls in the season opener, 69-20, over Breathitt Co.
Dunbar blitzes Breathitt Co., 69-28
William Thompson, known to many as Sonny, dedicated more than 50 years to the Mercer County...
Longtime Mercer Co. firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19
Conner spoiled Lafayette's season opener on Friday, 35-12.
Conner spoils Lafayette opener, 35-12
Country music Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall has died at age 85.
Country music legend, Ky. native Tom T. Hall dies at 85