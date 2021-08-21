Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Typical Summer surge takes over

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the weather remains dry through this weekend and into the beginning of next week, heat and humidity have returned to the forecast and will continue through much of next week as storm chances slowly ramp up.

Warm and somewhat muggy conditions will be with us through this evening and into tonight, but overall it’s a nice night with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s for this evening and continue to fall into the 70s tonight. Patchy dense fog will form later tonight and through the overnight hours as well.

By Sunday, some morning fog that could be dense for some will remain around but fortunately should burn off reasonably quickly through the morning hours. It will be another muggy and warm day with very typical temperatures; however, the humidity will make it feel warmer. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach into the upper-80s, with a few areas possibly getting close to the 90s. Skies will remain mostly sunny with some clouds mixed in at times, and rain chances will be kept at bay for the most part.

We’ll continue this Summer-like pattern through much of next week, with highs in the upper-80s and even lower-90s through Wednesday. We will also be dealing with very muggy conditions through the first half of the week, so even if temperatures don’t reach the 90s, it will feel like the deep 90s. Mostly dry conditions will last in the forecast through about Wednesday when we introduce some isolated to scattered storm chances. These storm chances grow by Thursday with a cold front moving in and will stay around through the end of the week as well.

