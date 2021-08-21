Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Summer-like Weekend

Saturday Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a mild and clear morning across the Commonwealth. Some of us in eastern Kentucky are also noticing some fog in the valleys. Temps will surge throughout the day into the mid to upper 80s feeling like 90 in some spots. Can’t rule out a stray shower or storm, but overall we should stay mostly dry. It will be a nice and clear night and you can look up and see the sturgeon full moon into the evening.

Into the second half of the weekend, we will start off in the upper 60s and low 70s with fog early on. Things again will stay mainly dry with a stray shower possible later into the afternoon. Temps kick up into the upper 80s. As we get into the workweek things will be quiet. Temps along with the humidity levels will be very close to 90 degrees feeling like the mid-90s. Muggy air remains into the middle of the week. Rain chances also will increase into the middle of next week, but for now wear going to enjoy the drier stretch of days ahead.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

