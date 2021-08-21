Conner spoils Lafayette opener, 35-12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Conner quarterback Alex Castrucci ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and passed for 118 yards, leading the Cougars to a 35-12 win over Lafayette. The game was played at Henry Clay.

Castrucci ran for both scores in the first quarter, helping stake Conner to a 14-0 lead.

Lafayette got on the board in the second quarter, when Hayden Dawahare connected with Lucas Doneghy on a 30-yard touchdown pass. The PAT failed and Conner lead 14-6.

Tanner Pace caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Dawahare later in the second quarter to make it 21-12 Cougars (1-0).

Dawahare completed 20 of 37 passes for the Generals (0-1) for 251 yards.

Lafayette is scheduled to host Scott Co. next Friday.

